Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Cut to C$1.70

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFYF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

