Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Cut to C$1.70

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PIFYF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.63.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.