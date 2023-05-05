PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERFGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PPERF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

