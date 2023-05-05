PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PPERF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERF)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.