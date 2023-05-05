Berenberg Bank Raises QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 450

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

