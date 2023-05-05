CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) VP Sells $3,035,268.46 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $3,035,268.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $122.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in CONMED by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

