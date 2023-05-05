PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) vs. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Financial Survey

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Penumbra 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Penumbra has a consensus price target of $287.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Penumbra.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -115.53% -43.47% -30.24% Penumbra -0.24% 0.66% 0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Penumbra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $85.22 million 15.23 -$87.15 million ($2.20) -13.10 Penumbra $847.13 million 13.63 -$2.00 million $0.16 1,886.75

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

