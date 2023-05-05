Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SLTTF stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

