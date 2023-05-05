Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.32% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $912,194.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,908 shares in the company, valued at $19,086,642.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock worth $6,340,610. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

