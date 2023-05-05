Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.27. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.6042584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

