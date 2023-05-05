Analyzing Reed’s (REED) and Its Peers

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.23, meaning that their average stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 108 536 968 69 2.59

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million -$19.22 million -0.26 Reed’s Competitors $70.72 billion $444.42 million 17.15

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.11% -1,083.24% -1.20%

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

