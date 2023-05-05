Robert W. Baird Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $60.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,513.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

