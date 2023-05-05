Loop Capital Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $150.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.8 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

