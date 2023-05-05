TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMBBY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

