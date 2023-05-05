TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$158.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TMX Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.02. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $111.13.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Ltd. engages in operating global markets and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth, and success of businesses, traders, and investors. It operates through the following segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics; and Other.

