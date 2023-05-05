B. Riley Weighs in on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

