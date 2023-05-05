Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells $5,054,399.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,033.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,699.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,581.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

