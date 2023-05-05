Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells $6,294,600.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total transaction of $6,271,200.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $8,758,825.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

CDNS stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $217.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.