FY2026 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of AC Immune in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $172.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AC Immune by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in AC Immune by 720.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

