Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bandwidth in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $282.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $382,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

