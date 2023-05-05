Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CFO Sells $8,570,521.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $8,570,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,504.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

