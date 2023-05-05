Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAWN. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $999.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

