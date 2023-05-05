Brokers Set Expectations for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $999.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -2.07.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,826,000. Pathway Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 995,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 592,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

