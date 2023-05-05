FY2024 EPS Estimates for adidas AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

Get adidas alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.13.

adidas Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of adidas

ADDYY opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in adidas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.