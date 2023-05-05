FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazydays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays Price Performance

LAZY opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.74. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lazydays by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at $61,915,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.