FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazydays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.
Lazydays Price Performance
LAZY opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.74. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $19.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lazydays by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at $61,915,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
