FY2024 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after purchasing an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 589,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

