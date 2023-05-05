Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barksdale Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barksdale Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Barksdale Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Barksdale Resources has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources ( CVE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.