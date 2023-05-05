Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.44%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

