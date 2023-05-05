Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $490.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.