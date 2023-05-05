Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of AX opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after buying an additional 75,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Axos Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 142,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after purchasing an additional 146,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

