Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

Insider Activity

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,525,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Olin by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

