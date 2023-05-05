Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.75.

ATZ opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

