BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to Market Perform

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$60.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$59.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.75.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Up 2.1 %

ATZ opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.16.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.