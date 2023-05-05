Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $165.35 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

