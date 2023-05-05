Analyzing Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) & 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 15.93% 10.07% 0.86% 1st Capital Bancorp 22.45% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 6 8 1 2.67 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $49.45, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $76.92 billion 1.80 $13.18 billion $3.49 10.52 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.00 $8.58 million $1.36 5.07

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth & Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients. The com

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

