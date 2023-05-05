New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,218. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 0.91. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.