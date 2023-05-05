FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.57.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $223.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $252.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

