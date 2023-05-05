DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $33.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 69,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 544,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

