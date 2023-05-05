Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $11.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOOF. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,067,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 318,960 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 481.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 441,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 365,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $2,531,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

