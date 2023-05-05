Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

CYXT stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 4,209.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

