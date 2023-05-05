Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

