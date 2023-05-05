Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $98.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 6.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

