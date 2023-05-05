Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $98.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 6.1 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
