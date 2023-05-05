Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $170.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $150.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.89%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

