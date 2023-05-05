Eastman Chemical Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

NYSE:EMN opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

