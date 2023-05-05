FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cimpress plc Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.63) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.54). The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is ($3.18) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

CMPR stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 987.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $884,793.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,650.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,885 shares of company stock worth $2,474,215. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

