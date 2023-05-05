Comparing Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) & The Competition

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tivic Health Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems Competitors 123 654 1810 82 2.69

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 53.39%. Given Tivic Health Systems’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tivic Health Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million -$10.10 million -0.12 Tivic Health Systems Competitors $1.04 billion $113.69 million -3.29

Tivic Health Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Tivic Health Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems’ competitors have a beta of 17.89, meaning that their average stock price is 1,689% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -548.40% -140.80% -106.88% Tivic Health Systems Competitors -453.99% -55.81% -26.48%

Summary

Tivic Health Systems competitors beat Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

