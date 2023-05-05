LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

LendingTree stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $84.50.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in LendingTree by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

