Northland Securities Raises Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $30.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SYM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

