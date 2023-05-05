Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $28.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

SYM opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

