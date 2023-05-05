Needham & Company LLC Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $31.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.23.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,229.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,024,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,660,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

