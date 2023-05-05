LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $225.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

