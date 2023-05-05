B. Riley Comments on Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $983.84 million, a P/E ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.